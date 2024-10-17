WINDSOR
    • Queen's Park ideas for bike lanes troubling to local cycling enthusiasts

    The founder of the Centre for Cities at the University of Windsor is warning of roadblocks in the province's plan to table legislation, requiring cities and towns to get approval from Queen's Park on bike lanes.

    According to the government, the legislation will also ask municipalities for data on projects started over the last five years to assess whether the province agrees with them.

    Anneke Smit said the extra layer of red tape will make it that much harder to get projects done.

    She said the move is unlikely to solve congestion issues and may give planners pause, on projects already in the works.

    "Moving cycling infrastructure off of main streets means that now you're asking cyclists to be the ones to go further… whether removing those cycling lanes will have an impact on congestion, it is highly unlikely. When you make cycling harder, you push more people into cars," said Smit.

    This is a developing story.

