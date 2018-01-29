

CTV Windsor





Monday marks the one-year anniversary of a dark moment in Canadian history.

A gunman walked into a Quebec mosque and opened fire, killing six men and injuring 19 others.

It has sparked a national day of remembrance and action on Islamophobia in Canada, including in Windsor.

A special commemorative ceremony and movie screening was held Sunday night at Windsor City Hall to honour the victims of the Quebec City.

Many of the community members could not attend the ceremony, so there will be another screening Monday at the Dominion mosque.

The 50 minute documentary “Your Last Walk in the Mosque” details the events of the night through recollections of survivors, their families, and witnesses. It takes place after Isha Prayer at 7:30 p.m.

