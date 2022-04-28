Puppy scam warning issued by Chatham-Kent police
Chatham-Kent police are warning the public of a puppy scam.
Officers are investigating a fraud in the region regarding an unknown person using the identity of someone else and claiming to sell puppies.
“The police service would like to remind the public to be cautious when purchasing any item online and use extreme caution when sending money to anyone for the exchange of items or goods,” said a news release from police.
Police say occasionally callers or social media profiles are not who they claim to be.
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Canadian Blood Services' request to lift blood ban
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Police, city officials to outline plans for biker convoy event in Ottawa this weekend
Interim Chief Steve Bell, Mayor Jim Watson and city officials will hold a media conference at 9:45 a.m. to "provide an update on plans to prepare for this weekend's event."
Is the Canadian economy headed for a recession?
As inflation driven by the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine continue to impact the economy in Canada and around the world, there are serious concerns that a recession could be on the horizon.
Quebec sword attack accused says he began to regret 'mission' after 2nd killing
The man accused of murdering two people with a sword in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 testified Wednesday that after the second killing, he began to have doubts about what he called his 'mission.'
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east gathering momentum
Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum Thursday as the United Nations' chief surveyed the destruction in towns outside Kyiv that experienced some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war.
Harrowing allegation of rape in Russian-occupied Kherson
A 16-year-old Ukrainian alleges she was raped by a soldier in a part of the southern region of Kherson while it was occupied by Russian forces, an incident investigated by Ukrainian prosecutors and deemed a war crime.
'Jeopardy!' phenom Mattea Roach on the lesser-known challenge of repeat wins: host banter
'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach has proven she can conquer dozens of quiz clues with ease. But in addition to displaying superior skill with the buzzer, the phenom has had to prepare for another challenge that can get harder with each win: coming up with engaging anecdotes for each TV episode.
Regional council approves 24/7 washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors have voted on a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street.
INTERACTIVE MAP | WRDSB issues new messaging strongly recommending masks in schools
A letter sent to parents of Waterloo Region District School Board students is strongly recommending masks indoors. Meanwhile a lawyer says the board could do even more.
Garbage bag bi-weekly limit being brought down to three in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region households will soon only be allowed to put three bags of garbage on the curb every other week.
Exclusive | Ukrainian mother and child flee to London, Ont. as husband fights on
They fled war-torn Ukraine just days ago, but a mother and her young daughter have arrived in London, Ont.
War of words heats up after local mayor calls on province to investigate TVDSB
The rift is widening between the region’s largest school board and some rural politicians.
-
BREAKING | Two-vehicle crash in Severn Township claims one life, injures others
One person died following a two-vehicle crash in Severn Township Thursday.
-
Barrie police charge man after assault in city’s north end
Police have charged a Barrie man with assault following an incident in the north end of the city Tuesday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop to 1,661, ICU admissions fall to 202
Health officials in Ontario are reporting a drop in the number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions related to COVID-19.
Sudbury OPP sergeant accused of stealing from evidence locker
A 27-year veteran of the Ontario Provincial Police has been suspended with pay in Sudbury after being accused of stealing from the evidence vault.
-
Sudbury police wrap up child porn investigation, fourth person charged
A fourth man has been charged in connection with an investigation into online child sexual abuse material spanning 13 months, Sudbury police say.
-
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker demonstration
Here's a look at what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekend in Ottawa.
-
-
-
Three Ontario political parties have now released election ads. Here’s what they say
With an election in Ontario just weeks away, party leaders are showering voters with artfully crafted advertisements designed to engage new supporters and reach out to their bases. Some pull on heartstrings, others throw jagged jabs at opponents that cost millions of dollars.
Eastbound A-132 closed in Longueuil after multi-vehicle collision
At least one person is in hospital after a collision involving several vehicles on the A-132 in Longueuil.
As politicians wrangle over Bill 96, CEGEPS brace for major hiring and firing along language lines
A day after Quebec's ruling CAQ party decided to walk back a quota for how many courses English CEGEP students must take in French, the sudden change had more than a few people reeling -- educators, and also politicians.
-
Four teens arrested for speeding after vehicles allegedly stolen in Toronto
Four teenagers from Laval have been arrested after three luxury SUVs were caught speeding at more than 170 km/h near Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of the Island of Montreal.
'It's just not enough': Relatives of N.S. family killed in crash angered by sentence handed to drunk driver
A 43-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with a collision that killed a family of four from Nova Scotia.
-
'Blows my mind': N.S. man receives $1,000 bill after power disconnected, smart meter removed
A Nova Scotia Power customer says he received a $1018.32 bill from the utility after his power had been disconnected and the smart meter taken off his home.
-
'Smoker's paradise': Dilapidated half-duplex sells quickly after brutally honest listing goes viral
The owners of a half-duplex listed for sale in the Halifax area say they're relieved it sold quickly, but were unprepared for a torrent of unwanted attention because of the online listing.
'We don't make these decisions lightly': Nearly 60 million litres of sewage dumped into Winnipeg's rivers during the storm
The city released nearly 60 million litres of sewage in Winnipeg's rivers over the weekend – a difficult decision it says was made to protect Winnipegger's basements from flooding.
-
Accused received calls, texts from creditors in lead up to Eduardo Balaquit’s disappearance
The Crown closed its case Wednesday in the Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial with testimony from its final three witnesses.
-
What type of weather can Manitobans expect this weekend
After two weekends in a row of major storms, residents of southern Manitoba can expect another Colorado low to affect the northern Great Plains from Friday into the weekend.
EXCLUSIVE | Calgary mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash south of Calgary
RCMP say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER | Calgary’s longer-range forecast: Well above seasonal
Uneventful and warm in Calgary today
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: A rather uneventful weather outlook
It's a rather uneventful weather outlook for Edmonton and area over the next few days.
-
Oilers put playoff prep up against Sharks
Not only do the Edmonton Oilers have a playoff spot clinched, but they head into Thursday's home clash with the San Jose Sharks with a few other achievements in hand.
BREAKING | Fatal police-involved shooting under investigation in East Vancouver
A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in East Vancouver.
-
Vancouver city council rejects motion to add more surveillance cameras to city streets
Vancouver city council has voted against a motion to explore the use of CCTV cameras in public places.
-
Mounties ask additional victims to come forward after B.C. man charged in sex assault investigation
A B.C. man was charged recently in a sexual assault investigation and Mounties are asking any other potential victims to come forward.