Puppy scam warning issued by Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police are warning the public of a puppy scam.

Officers are investigating a fraud in the region regarding an unknown person using the identity of someone else and claiming to sell puppies.

“The police service would like to remind the public to be cautious when purchasing any item online and use extreme caution when sending money to anyone for the exchange of items or goods,” said a news release from police.

Police say occasionally callers or social media profiles are not who they claim to be.