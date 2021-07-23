WINDSOR, ONT. -- A familiar face in Windsor politics will be making a run in the next federal election.

Sandra Pupatello has been acclaimed by liberals to represent the riding of Windsor-West.

“Now is the time when we have to dream big,” says Pupatello. “There has never been a more important time to have a federal representative that can deliver for this city.”

She served on the provincial level for 16 years and held the cabinet post of industry and trade.

Some of her accomplishments include a new engineering school at the University of Windsor and The Herb Gray Parkway.