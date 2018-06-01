

CTV Windsor





Windsor's public waste drop off centre on North Service Road East is closed until further notice.

Emergency crews were called out to the centre around 9 a.m. Friday.

The Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority closed the site after a report of a strong vapour coming from the chemical drop-off building, which resulted from a possible reaction.

The EWSWA says it is working with Windsor Fire and city officials to dispose of the substance safely.

CTV Windsor reporter Chris Campbell is at the scene and has been told the area is expected to reopen later this afternoon after fire fighters give the all clear.

Officials say there are no safety concerns for the public.