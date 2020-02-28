Public tapped for feedback on 2020-22 Windsor Police strategic plan
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 2:10PM EST
File photo.
WINDSOR -- Making the Windsor Police service more efficient and effective is the goal of an upcoming series of community consultations.
Officers will host five sessions providing residents the opportunity to voice their opinions as to thecity’s policing priorities for the next three years.
All residents of both the City of Windsor and the Town of Amherstburg are encouraged to attend.
The sessions are:
- Saturday, Feb.29 at 1p.m.–3p.m. Libro Centre, 3295 Meloche Rd., Amherstburg
- Monday, March 2 at 5p.m.–7p.m.MacKenzie Hall, 3277 Sandwich St. W
- Thursday, March 5 at 5p.m.–7p.m.Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre, 4270 Alice St.
- Monday, March 9 at 5p.m.–7p.m.The Windsor Family Credit Union, 8787 McHugh St.
- Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30p.m.- 8:30pm Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte St. E