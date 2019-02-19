

CTV Windsor





A motion to fly pride flags at elementary schools is going before the public board Tuesday night.

For the past couple of years, Windsor-Essex high schools have flown the rainbow-coloured flag in June during pride month.

Not all grade schools follow suit and vice chairperson Julia Burgess says she would like that to change.

She's expecting healthy discussion during Tuesday’s meeting.

Burgess feels flying the flag at grade schools will show kids of all genders and sexual orientation that it's okay to feel the way they do and that school is a safe place.

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest provides flags for high schools and has pledged to do the same for grade schools, free of charge.