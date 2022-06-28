Public safety minister highlights work to fight gun smuggling during Windsor border stop

The federal Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino is in Windsor Tuesday to highlight what’s being done to stop gun smuggling and trafficking at Canada’s border crossings.

Mendicino held a special event at the Canada Border Service Agency’s commercial inspection facility at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor.

The event focused on the government’s work to stop gun smuggling, following the recent introduction of Bill C-21, the historic gun control legislation.

The stop also included demonstrations of new technology, such as X-ray machines that can scan an entire truck, detector dogs and seized firearms.

Mendicino also participated in the annual meeting of the Jay Treaty Border Alliance, which unites Indigenous communities from both Canada and the US to address border-related Indigenous issues.