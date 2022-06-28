Public safety minister highlights work to fight gun smuggling during Windsor border stop

Public safety minister highlights work to fight gun smuggling during Windsor border stop

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino views seized firearms at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino views seized firearms at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Should you still be saving money with inflation at 7.7 per cent?

With inflation reaching a 40-year high, many Canadians have been left in a state of worry. Not only about the rising prices of consumer goods, but whether or not they should continue to save money. It’s not such a simple question, and it depends greatly on your circumstances, contributor Christopher Liew explains in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver