Ontario Provincial Police have released several photos of suspects wanted in connection to an early morning robbery in Kingsville.

The robbery occurred at an convenience store in the 1500 block of Seacliff Drive in Kingsville around 5:45 a.m.

Three masked suspects entered the business brandishing weapons and confronted the clerk, demanding cash.

The clerk was not injured during the robbery and the suspects fled with a minimal amount of cash and tobacco products.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the area in a small motor vehicle northbound on Essex County Road 45 and are described as follows: