A public meeting in LaSalle looked at giving residents the chance to share their concerns about the seeming increase in coyote interactions in the town.

The issue became 'top of mind' over the summer, when a small dog was killed by a coyote in the backyard of a LaSalle home.

The meeting at LaSalle Civic Centre brought together the Ministry of Natural Resources, animal welfare groups, town officials, and concerned citizens.

Officials recommend residents keep garbage containers sealed, gardens well-fenced and bird feeders from overflowing as coyotes will eat just about anything.

Deterrents like motion-sensitive lighting and a sturdy fence were also encouraged.

Findings from the public meeting will be prepared in a report to town council for a final decision on what to do about the coyotes in the area.

While some residents have questioned if a cull or hunting would be an appropriate response officials with the ministry believe limiting 'attractants' is more effective.