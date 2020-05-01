WINDSOR, ONT -- The municipality of Chatham-Kent is looking for public feedback when it comes to the highly-anticipated Lake Erie shoreline study.

The input is to be used in a presentation to council on Monday regarding the two-year, 181-page report.

Several, multi-million short-term and long-term options for dealing with erosion and flooding concerns along the Lake Erie shoreline have been outlined, some of which require more commitment from other levels of government.

Author Peter Zuzek will be presenting highlights to council, but staff say the sheer volume of information in the study makes it impossible to digest in a single council meeting.

The detailed report explores the influence of climate change on future coastal hazards due to changes in storms and ice cover and the associated challenges for the coastal communities of Chatham-Kent.

The study is online on the Chatham-Kent website and anyone with questions is asked to submit them in advance.