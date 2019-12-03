Public help sought to ID suspect in gas-and-dash theft
Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 10:30AM EST
Chatham-Kent police released this image of a suspect sought in a gas theft in Thamesville, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public's assistance to identify a man wanted in connection with a gas theft.
The incident occurred on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Circle K gas station in Thamesville, Ont.
Police have released a photo of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving at the time of the alleged theft.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-436-6600 ext. 8107332 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.