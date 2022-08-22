Public feedback wanted on Lakeshore greenhouse study

Lakeshore is looking for more public input on the Lakeshore greenhouse study.

More dates have been scheduled for an in-person open house, where residents can learn about a draft study investigating the potential impacts of large-scale greenhouse farm developments and provide feedback.

The study looks at the effects of greenhouse developments in terms of finance, climate change, land use and community planning.

The first open house is Tuesday between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. It will be virtual.

The first in-person one is Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

The next one will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 between 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Comber Community Centre.