

CTV Windsor





Officials in Chatham-Kent are again calling on residents to share information for the municipality’s budget deliberations.

More than 120 people attended open houses in Blenheim, Dresden, Tilbury, Chatham and Wallaceburg last week, a number that pleased budget chair, councillor Brock McGregor.

“It’s good to see so many people interested in the process both in terms of educating themselves on how it works and providing feedback on what they would like to see in the community,” said McGregor.

The proposed budget calls for either a 1.7 per cent tax hike or a 2.03 tax increase, depending on the amount of funding from the provincial government.

Budget Committee deliberations will continue on January 30, 31 and Feb. 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in council chambers and they are open to the public. Tentative sessions are also scheduled for Feb. 6 and 7 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the same location.

Written and verbal presentations of up to five minutes are welcome each evening.