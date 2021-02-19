WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor will be hosting a virtual public event Friday evening to address hesitancy of receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

The panel discussion is being done in partnership with the WE-SPARK Health Institute, and will feature speakers like Windsor-Essex Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed and other experts in the field from the university and Windsor Regional Hospital.

“We’re trying to make that connection to ease some of these concerns,” says Ahmed.

Organizers say this event is an opportunity for the public to ask questions directly to a panel of local experts to learn more about how the new COVID-19 vaccines work and voice their concerns about the vaccines ability to protect.

“As our region begins its roll out of the new COVID-19 vaccines, many in our community have expressed their hesitancies over the safety, efficacy and necessity of the vaccine” said lead organizer Zainab Taleb, Ph.D. student, Biomedical Sciences. "A recent survey released by Statistics Canada suggests that less than 60% of Canadians surveyed are confident in taking the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.”

The event will be streamed live on WE-SPARK Health Institute’s Facebook page at 6 p.m.