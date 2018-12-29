Public continues to put strain on police services with false 911 calls
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018
Police services in different municipalities have been issuing alerts about false 911 calls, including Chatham-Kent police.
"False 911 calls are continuing to pull officers away from incidents that require their attention," Chatham-Kent police say in a media release.
They are trying to educate the public about what number to call should someone require police assistance.
If you have a life threatening emergency or would like to report a crime in progress, that's when you should call 911, they say.
For all other non-emergency incidents, call the Chatham-Kent dispatch centre at 519-352-1234.
If you would like to speak with an officer regarding a general inquiry, call 519-436-6600, extension 222.
West Region OPP say they have received 5,000 false 911 calls in December.