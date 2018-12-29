

Police services in different municipalities have been issuing alerts about false 911 calls, including Chatham-Kent police.

"False 911 calls are continuing to pull officers away from incidents that require their attention," Chatham-Kent police say in a media release.

They are trying to educate the public about what number to call should someone require police assistance.

If you have a life threatening emergency or would like to report a crime in progress, that's when you should call 911, they say.

For all other non-emergency incidents, call the Chatham-Kent dispatch centre at 519-352-1234.

If you would like to speak with an officer regarding a general inquiry, call 519-436-6600, extension 222.

West Region OPP say they have received 5,000 false 911 calls in December.