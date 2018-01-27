

CTV Windsor





Windsor is one of 12 provincial locations chosen for public consultation on street checks, what’s sometimes referred to as carding.

It's been about a year since Ontario introduced carding rules where police must inform people they don't have to provide identifying information during street checks.

The aim was meant to end arbitrary stops, especially those based on race.

Honourable Justice Michael Tulloch wants to hear from the public -- along with police.

The consultation is scheduled to be held April 9 at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts.

Early next year, Tulloch is expected to report on whether the new rules reflects the government's plan to eliminate systemic racism.