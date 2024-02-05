WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Public asked to avoid area as 'ongoing investigation' gets underway

    Emergency crews are seen on Niagara Street and Moy Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Feb. 5, 2024. (Source: Michael Rainone) Emergency crews are seen on Niagara Street and Moy Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Feb. 5, 2024. (Source: Michael Rainone)
    Windsor police are asking the public to avoid an area in Walkerville early Monday evening due to an “ongoing investigation.”

    Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area of Niagara Street and Moy Avenue due to an ongoing police investigation.

    In a statement, Windsor police said the investigation is “in its very early stages.”

    As a result, some roads in the area are shut down while police investigate.

    It is unclear what the investigation pertains to or when the area will be reopened to the public.

    “We will update with more information as it becomes available,” Windsor police said. 

