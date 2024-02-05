Public asked to avoid area as 'ongoing investigation' gets underway
Windsor police are asking the public to avoid an area in Walkerville early Monday evening due to an “ongoing investigation.”
Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area of Niagara Street and Moy Avenue due to an ongoing police investigation.
In a statement, Windsor police said the investigation is “in its very early stages.”
As a result, some roads in the area are shut down while police investigate.
It is unclear what the investigation pertains to or when the area will be reopened to the public.
“We will update with more information as it becomes available,” Windsor police said.
Police apologize for delays in sex assault case against former world junior hockey players
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles III has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday.
BREAKING B.C. minister stepping down amid outcry from pro-Palestinian groups over 'crappy piece of land' remark
The B.C. NDP's minister of post-secondary education is stepping down from her cabinet position, days after sparking widespread outrage by describing the region where Israel was founded as a "crappy piece of land."
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Former Maple Leafs player speaks out after brother's fatal overdose
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
Three auto theft convictions should mean three years in prison: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence 'in their living room watching Netflix.'
Dementia program developed out of University of Waterloo gets $1M in federal funding
A new dementia program developed out of the University of Waterloo is receiving nearly $1 million in federal funding.
Excitement high as Stratford Festival rehearsals start
Rehearsals for the 2024 season at the Stratford Festival got underway Monday as the cast and crew of "Something Rotten!" met for the first time.
New jobs coming to Strathroy, Ont. as employer stays put
The mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc is pleased to hear a key employer is staying put. Burnbrae Farms has announced it will build a 100,000 sq. ft. egg grading facility in the town’s industrial area alongside Highway 402.
'We've pulled six machines out,' Police warn of unstable ice conditions on Lake Simcoe
The York Region Police Marine Unit is warning people to stay off Lake Simcoe because of the inconsistency in ice thickness.
OPP seeks public assistance finding stolen police-issued rifle in Angus
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help after someone stole a police-issued rifle from an officer's vehicle in Angus over the weekend.
Driver loses life as ATV crashes through ice on Lake Simcoe
Two men were riding on an ATV in southwestern Lake Simcoe when they fell through the ice.
Man found dead near crashed vehicle in rural south Ottawa as police investigated shooting
A shooting investigation in rural south Ottawa led police to discovering the body of a man near a crashed vehicle overnight Monday.
Ice Dragon Boat Festival races in Ottawa cancelled due to warm weather
Organizers of the Ice Dragon Boat Festival say the annual races on the Rideau Canal Skateway have been cancelled for the second year in a row due to high temperatures.
A new name for BMO Field and everything else to know about the FIFA World Cup in Toronto
Toronto is one of 16 cities in North American that is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Big Smoke hosting a total of six matches. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Toronto’s role in the tournament.
Elderly pedestrian struck by driver in North York, rushed to hospital
An elderly pedestrian was rushed to the hospital on Monday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York.
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof, with an $870 million price tag
The Quebec government says it will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, warning that if nothing is done the sports complex will have to close permanently within two years.
Parents question homeless shelter next to daycare after body discovered
Some parents are questioning whether a Montreal homeless shelter should be directly next to the daycare after the body of a 32-year-old man was found in the playground last week.
N.S. premier questions effectiveness of Cape Breton state of emergency after snowstorm
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
Man charged following Winnipeg bank robbery: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after $10,000 was stolen from a bank on Friday.
'I have been in shock for months': Winnipeg jewelry designer to show at New York Fashion Week
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
Calgary receives notice of recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
Whopping 352 charges laid against 3 people in Calgary fraud investigation
Three people are facing hundreds of charges after a complex fraud investigation by Calgary police.
Majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minor to get abortion: Survey
A new poll suggests a majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minors seeking abortions.
Site of recent Jasper Avenue collision involving pedestrian getting traffic lights in spring: city
The Jasper Avenue crosswalk in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle last week will be equipped with traffic lights in the spring, says the City of Edmonton.
Dozens of crashes reported after snow blankets Edmonton roads again
After days of driving on relatively clear roads, Edmonton drivers were faced with snow once again on Monday morning.
Highest-ever compensation for sexual assault, harassment awarded by B.C. Human Rights Tribunal
A woman who was sexually harassed, assaulted and abused by her boss while working as a personal assistant has received the province's highest-ever award for this type of discrimination, according to B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal.
Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.