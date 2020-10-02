WINDSOR, ONT. -- One of Windsor’s busiest intersections is now home to what is believed to be one of the largest murals in the country honouring frontline healthcare workers.

The 25 by 70-foot mural on the north-facing wall of the Penalty Box at Tecumseh Road and Walker Road, near Windsor Regional Hospital’s Met campus, depicts two healthcare workers facing each other with a dove and rose in between them.

"The more eyes on it, the better," Windsor artist David Derkatz, known as DERKZ said in a WRH news release. "Even before their (healthcare workers) shift or after their shift, they can see it and get some pictures in front of it and spread some love."

The mural is believed to be one of the largest in Canada to thank frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Derkatz said he wanted to do something to give back to the community.

“The only way I know how is through public art,” he said.

The mural shows one worker, a nurse, Jamie Osborn who worked at the Penalty Box while going to school, and the other is Dr. Eli Malus from Windsor Regional Hospital.

Derkatz has been painting murals for 10 years, and with many doctors and nurses in the family, felt the mural was the best way to promote peace and love.

The artist approached Penalty Box owner Van Niforos who was happy to offer his wall to the art piece, as well as supplies and the lift.

“The man is unbelievable and to have such talent is tremendous," he said of Derkatz. "We are so close to the hospital and we watch people going in and out every day, we know people are living in their driveways to keep their families safe while they are working on us.

“It is an unbelievable effort from first responders, so the least we can do is honour them."

Niforos said the mural is the best thing that has happened to the outside of the building.

“I knew it was going to be something special,” he said. “I knew it in my heart."