Public alert issued in Windsor-Essex after 14 opioid overdoses reported

A public alert was issued Wednesday after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s (WECHU) system identified 14 opioid-related overdoses in one week.

According to the health unit, WECHU’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an increase in the number of opioid overdose visits to the emergency room and EMS calls between April 4 and 10.

Over the seven day period, the system flagged 14 opioid overdose visits as well as three consecutive days of suspected opioid overdose EMS calls between April 8 and 10.

The alert says during the seven day period, there was a total of 18 EMS calls for suspected opioid overdoses.

The 14 opioid overdoses combined with the three consecutive days of overdose calls warrants the alert, officials say.