WINDSOR, ONT. -- Election reform will be front and centre at Monday’s meeting of Essex Town Council.

A report written by town clerk Robert Auger will go before council nearly two years after the 2018 election that some councillors believe was fraught with policy and procedure gaps.

“I’m ecstatic to see it come back to council and the gist of it is that we definitely have some issues in what happened with our election,” says Ward 4 Coun. Sherry Bondy, who has been a vocal advocate for election bylaw reform. “Now we can fix them going forward to ensure there are no election loopholes or mishaps.”

The report addresses such issues as sign bylaws, use of the corporate logo, and most notably, the use of proxy forms.

Accusations of improper use of proxy voting forms were investigated by the OPP which resulted in a charge against Mayor Larry Snively for allegedly procuring persons to vote in an election when they were not entitled to do so.

Mayor Snively denies any wrong-doing and says the charge will be defended vigorously in court. A previous court date in March was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clerk is recommending proxy forms only be issued directly from town hall — and not by candidates.

“Candidates will no longer be able to print off proxy forms or pick up a stack of forms from town hall. If you cannot vote and you need to appoint a proxy voter, you need to call the clerk’s office and arrange it that way,” Bondy says.

A report will come before council every month for the next three to four months and proposed changes will be voted upon one at a time if council receives the report Monday night.

Coun. Bondy adds her colleagues should support reform to close loopholes, give the bylaws some teeth and restore public faith in democracy.

“I do not want to give the message out there that our residents don’t have public trust in elections anymore,” Bondy tells CTV Windsor. “I believe councillors are the defender of democracy and we need to put these measures in place so that this doesn’t happen again. So I really hope all of council supports this because there’s really no reason to not support it.”

Council begins its livestream at 6 p.m.