Provincial Offences Court moves to new location

The new location of the Provincial Offences (POA) Court in Windsor opened on Wednesday.

The new site is at 400 City Hall Square East.

The move was necessary after a fire in November of 2019 heavily damaged the former location in the Westcourt Building.

City administration carried out a facility review to find a new permanent home for the courts, prosecutors and court administration offices (collectively POA) that would meet both the requirements of the Ministry of the Attorney General and the needs of the public. Stakeholders were consulted, and the available options were presented to council.

After deliberation, council decided that POA would move to the city hall campus.

“The new location features courtrooms with state-of-the-art technology that will allow for in-person, virtual, and hybrid court,”said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “It is also located in close proximity to a large number of services that residents use, including Service Ontario, which makes this location a perfect choice.”

The move also brings the city’s legal department under one roof, allowing for better utilization of resources.

Some of the services provided to the public at the new location include the following:

Handling general inquiries about Provincial Offences fines

Processing Provincial Offences charges

Accepting fine payments for Provincial Offences charges

Scheduling trials and management of the courtrooms

Accepting filing of Provincial Offences Act matters, including re-openings, motions, and extensions of time to pay

Enforcement and collection of unpaid fines

The Provincial Offences Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday (excluding holidays), enabling the public to attend to pay a provincial offences ticket or access provincial offences counter services throughout the week.