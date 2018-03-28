

CTV Windsor





Hospital officials in Windsor are pleased with plans of the provincial government to invest in mental health.

“It’s a major step forward and I'm really thrilled that there is recognition of the need to invest there” said Hotel Dieu-Grace Healthcare president and CEO Janice Kaffer.

The government is pledging to provide better and faster mental health service programs through more than $2 billion in new funding over four years.

Kaffer calls it an unprecedented investment in mental health and addiction services, at a time when it’s desperately needed.

Should HDGH receive a base investment, Kaffer hopes it will go towards services that are currently under pressure, such as The Transitional Stability Centre

She'd also like to see investment in children and youth mental health services.

“We have well over 500 kids on the wait list for the Regional Childrens Centre. This would allow us to hire some more staff and hopefully get some kids into treatment and off that wait list."