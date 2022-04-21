Provincial election debates with Windsor-Essex candidates planned May 5

A voting sign is seen at a Toronto polling station on Oct. 21, 2019. (CTV News Toronto / Ron Dhaliwal) A voting sign is seen at a Toronto polling station on Oct. 21, 2019. (CTV News Toronto / Ron Dhaliwal)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?

Canadians considering summer travel plans have to factor in COVID-19 restrictions that are in flux around the world, as countries change their rules on masking and border-crossing. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver