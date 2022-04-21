Provincial election debates with Windsor-Essex candidates planned May 5

Candidates running in the 2022 Ontario Election will have a chance to face off in debates planned for next month.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and YourTV Windsor will host the Povincial Election Debates on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fogolar Furlan Club – Canada Hall, located at 1800 North Service Rd., Windsor.

AGENDA:

10:30 a.m. Doors Open

11 a.m. Welcome Remarks & Debate Rules

11:05 a.m. Debate #1 – Essex Riding

Noon Lunch

12:15 p.m. Debate #2 – Windsor-Tecumseh Riding

1:15 p.m. Debate #3 – Windsor-West Riding

The debates will be moderated by Patty Handysides of AM800 and will be taped by YourTV Windsor. The debate recording will be shared on the YourTV Windsor YouTube channel, as well as on YourTV Windsor/Leamington, channel 700.

Candidates from all three Windsor and Essex County ridings have been invited to participate. Each riding will be assigned a one-hour debate.

Candidates from the parties with seats in the Ontario Legislature have been invited to attend: Ontario Liberal Party, PC Party of Ontario, Ontario NDP, the Ontario Party, the New Blue Party and the Green Party of Ontario.

Registration is available online at www.windsoressexchamber.org for the public to attend.