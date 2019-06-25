

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - An appointee to Ontario's Public Accountants Council has resigned after the Opposition noted that she is the niece of the premier's recently departed chief of staff.

A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford says the premier's office spoke with Katherine Pal and her resignation is effective immediately.

The resignation follows a press release from the NDP accusing the government of yet another "gravy train" appointment by giving a post to Pal, a niece of Dean French's wife.

French himself resigned late Friday as Ford's chief of staff after the premier rescinded the appointments of two people with reported personal ties to French.

The Public Accountants Council says Pal, a principal at Pal Insurance, was extremely well qualified to be on the council.

Pal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.