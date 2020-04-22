TORONTO, ONT -- Premier Doug Ford says the province should release a framework in the next few days for how and when to start lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

He would not give specifics at a media briefing today, except to say that one of the first areas may be outdoor activities.

Ford says he's hearing pushes from all sides to resume normalcy after new modelling released yesterday suggested community spread of COVID-19 is peaking in Ontario.

But he's urging patience to avoid a resurgence of the coronavirus.