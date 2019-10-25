WINDSOR -- Following on the heels of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s call for action, Ontario will ban the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the ban will prevent youth from being exposed to vaping. It will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Elliott says the changes come after new research shows vaping is on the rise among young people in the province.

Health authorities in Canada have begun to closely monitor reports of respiratory illnesses potentially linked to vaping.

Health Canada has said vaping has risks and the long-term effects remain unknown.

Just last week, The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit made the request after news of a serious vaping related illness in London as well as hundreds of cases in the U.S, including seven deaths.

Manager of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention, Eric Nadalin, says they want the province to amend the Smoke Free Ontario Act to ban the promotion of vaping products online and in retail stores.

Nadalin tells CTV News rules around vaping products should be the same as tobacco.

"We want to protect young people from the dangers of tobacco smoke and we know we don't want young people vaping, so for that population the same types of regulations in terms of display and promotion of these products should apply," argues Nadalin.

But Kurt Klem, the owner of Big Dog Vapory in Essex, feels a ban on flavoured products is a mistake.

"It would definitely hurt my business for sure, all vape shops, it would hurt their business," says Klem. "We're all adults and if you're 19 and up why can't you have flavours? You can go to the liquor store and get cotton candy vodka, chocolate vanilla liqueur, so why can't you get it in a vape shop?"

The production of fruit and dessert flavours was halted Thursday by Juul, the largest e-cigarette brand in the United States.

CTV’s Stefanie Masotti is getting reaction and will have more tonight on CTV Windsor at 6:00.