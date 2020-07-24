WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new team of emergency medical workers sent by the province are now on the ground in Windsor-Essex.

“For us, in order for us to get past this, to stop circling the drain and get out, we need cooperation on all levels,” Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald said.

She believes that’s what the region is receiving with the Emergency Medical Assistance Team (E-MAT)

Its primary focus is leading the isolation, housing and recovery of agri-food workers who tested positive for COVID-19.

The experienced team stepped in as reported began to circulate that workers were being under-fed while in quarantine.

MacDonald says there are a lot of moving pieces and she’s hopeful the new team on the ground will take a leadership role.

“This is what we asked for, I spoke to the Premier last night and he said they have more people deployed here in Windsor-Essex than anywhere else in the province,” she said. “And that’s what we needed. That’s what we rep were asking for, so I’m thankful for that. We will get through this, but everyone has to do their part.”