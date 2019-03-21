

CTV Windsor





The Ontario government has announced new funding for the province’s horse racing industry.

Ontario is home to 15 race tracks, and the government is seeking to bolster the industry by providing $10-million a year for programs for breeders and horse people through the Horse Improvement Program.

The aim is to support breeding and industry development for Ontario-bred horses. The funding replaces the Enhanced Horse Improvement Program.

The OLG is also providing financial support to the sector through a new long-term funding agreement set to take effect on April 1.

The agreement includes funding for racetrack operations and purse support of up to $105 million per year for up to 19 years.