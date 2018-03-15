

CTV Windsor





The province announced roughly $6 million in funding from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, which the government says will create about 250 jobs between Windsor and Chatham-Kent.

Economic Development Minister Steven Del Duca was in both regions today for the funding announcements where he announced $3.5 million dollars spread across five Essex county businesses and a little more than $2.6-million spread out across five companies in Chatham-Kent.

"The support announced today will allow these companies to expand their capacity and maintain a healthy economy for the people who live here," said Del Duca.

The funding is intended for the purchase of new equipment – and it meant to provide funding that will also help the businesses retain more than 600 existing jobs.

This is how the funding will be doled out to the companies in Windsor-Essex:

Jahn Engineering: Ontario is investing $602,456 supporting an additional investment of $6,024,562 from the company. The project is creating 80 positions, retaining 80 and is expected to be completed by January 2021.

Reko International: Ontario is investing $1,500,000 supporting an additional investment of $13,907,242 from the company. The project is creating 30 positions and retaining 200 jobs and is expected to be completed by August 2021.

Technicut Tool: Ontario is investing $661,722 supporting an additional investment of $3,749,760 from the company. The project is creating 10 positions, retaining 41 and is expected to be completed by January 2021.

Uni-Fab: Ontario is investing $585,970 supporting an additional investment of $5,363,730 from the company. The project is creating 33 positions, retaining 129 and is expected to be completed by September 2020.

Windsor Industrial: Ontario is investing $185,700 supporting an additional investment of $1,671,371 from the company. The project is creating 15 positions, retaining 57 and is expected to be completed by January 2022.

Chatham-Kent:

Dana Canada: Ontario is investing $662,229 supporting an additional investment of $6,662,596 from the company. The project is creating 14 positions, retaining 82 and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

Aarkel Tool and Die: Ontario is investing $1,035,000 supporting an additional investment of $9,310,900 from the company. The project is creating 15 positions, retaining 150 and is expected to be completed by December 2019.

Waltron Trailers: Ontario is investing $113,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, supporting an additional investment of $1,018,000 from the company. The project is creating 10 positions, retaining 31 and is expected to be completed by July 2019.

Rulmeca Canada: Ontario is investing $499,550 supporting an additional investment of $4,495,950 from the company. The project is creating 21 positions, retaining 73 and is expected to be completed by December 2021.

Barry Callebaut Canada: Ontario is investing $339,000 supporting an additional investment of $3,051,853 from the company. The project has created 10 positions and is expected to be completed by August 2019.