

The Canadian Press





Less than a year after freezing driver and vehicle fees in Ontario, the Progressive Conservative government is considering raising them again.

In a proposal quietly posted to a regulatory registry for public comment, the government says it is seeking to introduce annual fee increases of two per cent for various driver, vehicle and carrier products and services.

The fee increases would start July 1 and continue for five years, under the proposal.

The posting says it is anticipated there will be a neutral to negative reaction from drivers, vehicle owners and commercial carriers.

The government froze some driver fees last August, cancelling increases that had been set for the following month, leaving the fee for a new driver's licence, for example, at $90 instead of $97.

Later, the government also cancelled increases for some passenger, commercial and farm vehicle and driver fees that were set to take effect January 1 of this year.

A spokesman for Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek says the proposed increases were posted for feedback, and stresses that no decisions have been made yet.