

CTV Windsor





Ontario announced plans to consult with tourism operators and tourists to build a new tourism strategy.

Officials say it’s to maximize the economic impact of Ontario's $34 billion tourism industry, and unlock its limitless potential.

Sylvia Jones, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, made the announcement Tuesday in Windsor, at the Ontario Tourism Summit hosted by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario.

"Tourism is a key economic driver in Ontario,” says Jones. “Our government for the people promised Ontario will once again be open for business. That's why we acted quickly to help job-creating businesses by reducing WSIB premiums and addressing minimum wage."

Jones says with Ontario's new tourism strategy, they'll create a positive business environment where this vital sector can flourish and create good and sustainable jobs.

“We'll consult tourism operators and tourists to learn how to make Ontario a travel destination of choice and bring visitors back again and again," says Jones.