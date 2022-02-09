Protests continue for third day at Windsor, Ont. border

Windsor Police chief Pam Mizuno surveyed the scene Wednesday morning on day three of the blockade and checked in with officers on-duty.

“Whatever we can do to support, we’re here,” she told a lone officer near Assumption Catholic High School.

Huron Church Road was shutdown northbound to the Ambassador Bridge, commerce to Canada halted as protesters also blocked into the country.

“This could be the stand that gets us back to normal,” said an optimistic Jim Doig.

Some played hockey, danced, and talked about the current situation.

Doig says he and many others are hoping mandates end, “the restrictions are gone and let people do what they wanna do. Wanna wear a mask wear one. If you wanna get a vaccine. Wear one.”

A man going by the name Samuel echoed Doig.

“All we wanna do is end the mandates,” he said. “We wanna have our freedoms back. We wanna have freedom of choice.”

People at the protest on Huron Church Rd. and College Avenue were upbeat and happy.

Some took jabs at the presence of mainstream media. One person took it a little too far with a personal verbal attack but overall, people were nice, polite and engaging.

Mike Scalzi came out to see what was going on in a neighbourhood he lived in and is invested in.

“I was listening to that guy over there and I think their point is they just want to be heard,” he said. “I think what's happening in Ottawa is they're ignoring these people.”

Protesters are mindful of the disruption to business caused by the shutdown of the bridge.

“So be it. What about the millions of dollars that were wasted in the past two years,” said Samuel.

Protesters says they are not in a rush to leave and some, like Doig, will be in Windsor for the long haul.

“If we can get these restrictions lifted, no more lockdowns, no more businesses affected by this I think the majority of Canadians will understand and thank us,” he said.

Samuel added, “I've been here for three days. I plan on being here a good weeks if it takes, there’s guys here standing behind me the same way. I’m self-employed. I’m ready to go."