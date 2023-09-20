Protests and counter protests about LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Windsor

Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education are taking place in Windsor and across the country on Wednesday.

Members of the group "1-Million-March-4-Children" say rally participants are "standing together against gender ideology in schools."

In Windsor, the group Parents for Parents' Rights are holding a rally in Dieppe Gardens on the city's riverfront. Protest on Windsor's riverfront in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Speeches began at 9:15 a.m. and a march was planned for 10:45 a.m.

Spokesperson Elton Robinson says it stands with concerned parents of all faiths, secular and LGBTQ2S+, standing up for their duty to raise their children, free from government overreach and bad school board policies.

Counter protests have been organized in response. Sarah Worthman, an LGBTQ advocate who is co-organizing at least 63 counter-protests across the country, says Canadians need to stand up for the community outside of Pride events.

This is a developing story. More details coming.

With files from The Canadian Press.