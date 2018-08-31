

A protest took place at city hall in Windsor advocating for a supervised injection site.

The peaceful demonstration was held on Friday, which is International Overdose Awareness Day.

Protesters say they want to bring awareness of all of the overdoses happening in Windsor and to all of the deaths that are occurring because of it.

Organizers say they want to tell city officials that an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS) will be started and the city can join them, or they will go ahead without them.

Protesters calling for an overdose prevention site in Windsor as part of a harm reduction strategy and as a way to save lives @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/Z6KnGeZjlS — Ricardo Veneza (@RicardoVeneza) August 31, 2018