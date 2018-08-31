Protesters pushing for supervised injection site in Windsor
A protest took place at city hall in Windsor advocating for a supervised injection site in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 3:03PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 31, 2018 4:07PM EDT
A protest took place at city hall in Windsor advocating for a supervised injection site.
The peaceful demonstration was held on Friday, which is International Overdose Awareness Day.
Protesters say they want to bring awareness of all of the overdoses happening in Windsor and to all of the deaths that are occurring because of it.
Organizers say they want to tell city officials that an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS) will be started and the city can join them, or they will go ahead without them.
Protesters calling for an overdose prevention site in Windsor as part of a harm reduction strategy and as a way to save lives @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/Z6KnGeZjlS— Ricardo Veneza (@RicardoVeneza) August 31, 2018
In a separate event at the Downtown Mission on Friday morning, local social service and healthcare organizations also commemorated International Overdose Awareness with education and training to help prevent these occurrences.
Participants received naloxone training, as well as, community resources to help prevent overdoes and education about addiction.
There was also a Celebration of Life to remember friends and relatives who lost their lives because of a drug overdose.