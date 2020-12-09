WINDSOR, ONT. -- The proposed budget for Tecumseh outlines a tax rate increase of 3.05 per cent for 2021.

Council received the proposed 2021 Business Plan and Budget and heard from the town’s chief administrative officer and director of financial services Tuesday night.

The proposed budget increase is equivalent to a $55 increase on a $250,000 home.

Taken together, the overall consolidated levy increase (town, county and education) is expected to be 1.5 per cent or $61 increase on a $250,000 home.

Deliberation on the proposed budget will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 beginning at 4 p.m. and if needed, Thursday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m.

The budget document will be posted online on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at: Tecumseh.ca/2021budget/.