

CTV Windsor





A large new medical centre development may soon pop-up along South Windsor's main drag, although plans are scaled-down from the original proposal.

The city's planning committee is recommending council approve a medical centre on Dougall Avenue at Norfolk.

The original plans called for a three-storey professional centre with medical offices and a restaurant.

Council actually approved the initial development, but wouldn't allow the taller, three-storey building or the proposed restaurant.

Developer Eddie Kadri went back to the drawing board with city staff and created a modified two-storey plan. The new application, which was approved by all by one committee member Monday night, includes a small, 2,500 square foot restaurant on the ground floor. The city created a stipulation that restricts the restaurant to only 15 per cent of the ground floor space inside the medical centre.

Neighbours who live behind the proposed development are still not satisfied with the updated proposal. They admit the lower building is an improvement, but still adamantly disapprove of the restaurant.

"They've had complaints of rats galore from those restaurants, and if you talk to everybody who's got a restaurant on Dougall and they live behind it, they have trouble with varmints and rats and everything, and I really don't want rats in my mother in law's backyard," said Amy Skipper.

Karl Tanner of Dillon Consulting, who represented the developer at council Monday night declined to comment after the meeting, instead deferring questions to Mr. Kadri’s office.