A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in Ontario court is alleging the common weed killer Roundup causes cancer.

It's one of one of three filed across Canada seeking a combined 500 million dollars on behalf of people they claim got sick after exposure to the product.

Roundup manufacturer Bayer and its subsidiary Monsanto say they stand behind the safety of their product, though several American courts have ruled against the companies on similar cases.

The Canadian court filings in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia have yet to be certified as class-action suits.