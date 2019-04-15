

CTV Windsor





A new crosswalk could be established in Windsor.

Council on Monday will debate a pedestrian crossover on Labelle St. at Northway Ave. near Bellewood Public School.

The city's Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Committee approved the recommendation.

The $240,000 project will allow students at Bellewood a safer way to cross the street. The cost would also cover the installation of sidewalks -- which are required for both sides of a crosswalk.

But some residents are concerned about the impact the sidewalks will have on their driveways.

Ward 10 coun. Jim Morrison admits this issue has been incredibly divisive.

“I'm still listening to residents,” says Morrison. “I know Windsor Bike- Essex is reaching out to me as well so, we've really got some diverging opinions on this."

15 delegations are scheduled to speak on the matter at Monday’s council meeting.