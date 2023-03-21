Property owners protest Windsor’s rental licencing pilot project

About 100 people were outside city hall Tuesday, protesting the city’s new residential rental licencing by-law.

Owners of rental properties in wards one and two that contain four or fewer units will need to apply for a rental licence for each unit they rent by May 31.

The by-law was passed last year as a two-year pilot project designed to raise property standards and ensure property owners are compliant with the city’s building and fire codes.

The wards included in the project are home to the University of Windsor and St. Clair College, where many student renters live.

Those protesting, many of them landlords, are not happy with the new by-law and feel they are being asked to foot the bill for the city’s two-year study.

The licencing fee is $466 for the first year and $275 for renewals. Property owners have said the costs add up to more than $1,000 when you include extra fees associated with obtaining inspections.

Once the two-year pilot project is finished, it will be presented to city council for review. A decision will then be made on whether or not to make this a city-wide by-law.