WINDSOR, ONT. -- The persistent problem of vandalism is being blamed for the delayed opening of a new business in Windsor.

A local wedding company is looking to expand, but points to repeated property crimes as a major obstacle to complete needed renovations.

“Unfortunately, I'm just doing this a little bit at a time and getting almost nowhere because of all the vandalism,” says Kristina Foto.

She’s putting business plans for a small wedding chapel in the Wynadotte Town Centre neighbourhood on hold.

“I had a chain on the back door. I went just up the road for lunch, middle of broad day light. Came back and the back door was kicked in again and the new chain was broken,” she says.

Foto says the problem has been persistent since buying the building in January.

Just this week, a friend helped Foto secure the back door with metal braces after several reported break-in attempts.

Foto points to cut wire and broken windows as more evidence of people presumably looking to gain access. In one instance, Foto says someone tried to get through an old ventilation shaft in the roof.

The problem isn't unique to Foto's stretch of Wyandotte Street.

Windsor's Sweet Revenge Bake Shop in Olde Riverside took to social media this summer to highlight repeated vandalism impacting the business.

The property crime issues in the city spurred the creation of a new problem-oriented policing unit that's been credited with some early successes.

The most recent statistics in October show year-over-year property crime is down more than 16 per cent.

Foto is staying optimistic for 2020 and hopes to be ready to open next year.