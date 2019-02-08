

CTV Windsor





Four people are facing drugs and firearm charges after Leamington OPP conducted a search warrant at a Howard Street residence.

During the Feb. 6 search, police allegedly found $687 worth of methamphetamine, a variety of more than 300 prescription pills, $120 cash and a prohibited weapon. Stolen property was also located in the residence, according to police.

55-year-old Donald Troy Forrest of Leamington, Harry Wallace Collison, age 66 of Leamington, Kaylynn Hope Montgomery, age 22 of Leamington and 26-year-old Wesley David Park of Cambridge are all charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Methamphetamine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 x 2

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Park was also further charged with Fail to Comply with Recognizance.

All four individuals will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.