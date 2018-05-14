

CTV Windsor





The production slowdown continues this week at Ford's Essex Engine factory as workers will be asked to stay home for different shifts.

President of Unifor Local 200 John D'Agnolo says his members were on temporary layoff on Thursday and Friday last week.

D'Agnolo says the two-day shutdown was a result of a May 2 fire at the Meridian Magnesium plant in Lansing which disrupted production.

Meridian Magnesium is a supplier to Ford's F-series trucks at its Kanas City, Missouri and Dearborn, Michigan assembly plants.

Essex engine supplies the V-8's for the pickup.

D'Agnolo says the midnight shift is asked not to report to work on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the day and afternoon shift is asked not to report on Tuesday and Thursday.