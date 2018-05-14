Production slowdown continues at Essex Engine after fire in Michigan
Ford Essex Engine Plant sign ( Peter Langille / AM800 News )
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 2:47PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 2:54PM EDT
The production slowdown continues this week at Ford's Essex Engine factory as workers will be asked to stay home for different shifts.
President of Unifor Local 200 John D'Agnolo says his members were on temporary layoff on Thursday and Friday last week.
D'Agnolo says the two-day shutdown was a result of a May 2 fire at the Meridian Magnesium plant in Lansing which disrupted production.
Meridian Magnesium is a supplier to Ford's F-series trucks at its Kanas City, Missouri and Dearborn, Michigan assembly plants.
Essex engine supplies the V-8's for the pickup.
D'Agnolo says the midnight shift is asked not to report to work on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the day and afternoon shift is asked not to report on Tuesday and Thursday.