Production shift cancelled at Windsor Assembly Plant

The day shift at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant has been cancelled.

In a notice posted to social media, Unifor Local 444 said all employees on day shift must return to their regulary scheduled shift on Tuesday.

"TPT's and all other employees on day shift must not report to work on July 15 unless otherwise instructed."

The notice also said that skilled trades and apprentices, department 8915 and department 9390, must report to regular shifts.