Proactive training as the new school year approaches

Safety was the focus of a high-risk emergency response training session at the University of Windsor on Wednesday.

“This is a good example of something that could actually happen on campus,” bio-med student Josie Eid.

The high risk situation unfolded at the University of Windsor inside Memorial Hall.

The training simulation helped better prepare and improve communication between campus police, the Windsor Police Service and other emergency services.

“We've been planning this since my arrival back in March and it's been three-and-a-half months to get to the point we're at now,” said Kevin Beaudoin, acting director of the University of Windsor Campus Community Police.

The scenario provided opportunities to create and test a high stake, high risk situation and identify gaps in the response.

“God willing nothing like this ever happens, but we are cognizant of the world we live in so we've had some examples close by so we just want to be as prepared as we can,” Beaudoin said.

The campus emergency medical response team stood off to the southeast side of the building to observe the scenario and see how they might contribute.

“There's always bystanders around so there's always people who could be collateral damage, so it's good to know that you should always be alert and always be aware,” Eid said.

According to Beaudoin, the scenario started with a call to campus police.

“They went to investigate and based on what they learned, our protocols and training, dictated that they set up a containment,” he said.

Windsor police was then called and took over the scene minutes later. EMS and Windsor fire crews were also brought in as the situation developed.

“I'm grateful for that cooperation and I'm also very pleased at how this all unfolded today,” Beaudoin said.

The training simulation took about three hours to play out, after which everyone involved got a chance to walk through the scenario and talk about what went right and what could be improved on.

“I think definitely safety first,” said faculty member Vera Potocek. “We wanna feel secure, safe and comfortable in our setting where we work every day right, so this is really important.”