'Proactive' holiday shoplifting blitz results are in

A holiday shoplifting blitz had resulted in nine people arrested and charged with 24 crminal offences.

Essex OPP conducted the bliz across the region between Dec. 6 and 14, 2023.

Coordinating with various retailers and loss prevention officers, surveillance was conducted to identify active shoplifters who were then arrested by uniform officers.

According to police, a total of $2,085 in stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to retailers over the course of the blitz.

Some of the items recovered included electronics, alcohol, clothing, and cosmetics.