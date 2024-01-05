WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Proactive' holiday shoplifting blitz results are in

    (Source: industryview/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: industryview/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

    A holiday shoplifting blitz had resulted in nine people arrested and charged with 24 crminal offences.

    Essex OPP conducted the bliz across the region between Dec. 6 and 14, 2023.

    Coordinating with various retailers and loss prevention officers, surveillance was conducted to identify active shoplifters who were then arrested by uniform officers.

    According to police, a total of $2,085 in stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to retailers over the course of the blitz.

    Some of the items recovered included electronics, alcohol, clothing, and cosmetics.

