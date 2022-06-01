Private members' bill to create Ojibway National Urban Park to have final debate in Parliament

Windsor West MP Brian Masse is expected to have the final hour of debate in the House of Commons regarding the private members' bill to establish Ojibway National Urban Park.

“The bill to establish Ojibway National Park is the culmination of years, if not decades, of work by many residents of this region fighting to protect this unique ecosystem in one of the most heavily developed areas in the country. It has been a real privilege and honour to be the one to finally present the legislation in the House of Commons,” Masse said in a statement Wednesday.

The proposed Ojibway National Urban Park (NUP) would include Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, and Ojibway Shores.

The 33-acre greenspace is the last remaining, undeveloped natural shoreline in the Windsor-Detroit areas. It is home to hundreds of endangered species that rely on migration through surrounding local parks for survival.

Conservative MP Chris Lewis of Essex is expected to speak in favour of the bill during the debate Wednesday.

Since the bill was introduced and the first hour of debate took place, there has been further support and developments that have happened, Masse said, adding Caldwell First Nation, the City of Windsor and the Wildlands League have all written letters to all MPs and the federal government stating they support the passage of C-248.

In mid-May, Transport Canada signed an agreement with Parks Canada to transfer Ojibway Shores from the Windsor Port to Parks Canada as part of the process of creating Ojibway National Urban Park.

“This is the final piece of puzzle to making this park a reality. I am honoured to have been able to debate this bill, and I thank my colleagues across all party lines for their support. All those years of work by so many people across this city and country," said Masse.