Prime minister visits Windsor, stopping at university and Windsor Assembly Plant

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the city Tuesday where he made three public stops including the University of Windsor and the Windsor Assembly Plant.

During his tour of the Stellantis factory Trudeau mentioned many times the electrification of the auto industry. Trudeau started his day checking in on the role the university is playing in that evolution.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

“There must be something good that we are doing that got the prime minister’s attention, we are one of the best labs when it comes to electric propulsion in North America,” said, University of Windsor researcher, Dr. Narayan Car.

Car led the prime minister through five separate sections of the Centre for Hybrid Automotive Research and Green Energy (CHARGE) lab, where engineering students are researching the best ways to make electric vehicles lighter, more efficient, and more affordable to the industry.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Car says their work is also preparing the next generation of auto workers.

“The Stellantis R&D facility, the LGES battery factory and other electric vehicle related component facilities that we are going to have, they need employees, they need trained engineers and we are very glad to play a role in that, to train all those engineers for our companies that are trying to advance electric vehicle technology,” he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)Trudeau did not receive a completely positive welcome to Windsor with a small group of protestors greeting him at the University of Windsor Tuesday morning, remaining on site until the prime minister left.

The group then drove over to the Windsor Assembly Plant where the small group did a few laps around the building and then remained across the street while Trudeau was inside.