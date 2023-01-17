Prime minister visits Windsor, stopping at university and Windsor Assembly Plant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the city Tuesday where he made three public stops including the University of Windsor and the Windsor Assembly Plant.
During his tour of the Stellantis factory Trudeau mentioned many times the electrification of the auto industry. Trudeau started his day checking in on the role the university is playing in that evolution.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)
“There must be something good that we are doing that got the prime minister’s attention, we are one of the best labs when it comes to electric propulsion in North America,” said, University of Windsor researcher, Dr. Narayan Car.
Car led the prime minister through five separate sections of the Centre for Hybrid Automotive Research and Green Energy (CHARGE) lab, where engineering students are researching the best ways to make electric vehicles lighter, more efficient, and more affordable to the industry.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
Car says their work is also preparing the next generation of auto workers.
“The Stellantis R&D facility, the LGES battery factory and other electric vehicle related component facilities that we are going to have, they need employees, they need trained engineers and we are very glad to play a role in that, to train all those engineers for our companies that are trying to advance electric vehicle technology,” he said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)Trudeau did not receive a completely positive welcome to Windsor with a small group of protestors greeting him at the University of Windsor Tuesday morning, remaining on site until the prime minister left.=
The group then drove over to the Windsor Assembly Plant where the small group did a few laps around the building and then remained across the street while Trudeau was inside.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police search for answers at 'vast' Quebec explosion site where three found dead
The investigation into the causes of a fatal blast at a propane company north of Montreal could be long and complex, police said Tuesday after three bodies were found at the site.
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118: retirement home
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.
'I feel strong:' Bail hearing for sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
Two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions testified in a courtroom during a bail hearing Tuesday.
Ravi Srinivasan, senior TIFF programmer and 'champion for filmmakers', dies suddenly at 37
Ravi Srinivasan, senior manager of festival programming for the Toronto International Film Festival, has died suddenly at age 37.
Prime Minister's Office apologizes for leaving Saskatchewan premier off guest list
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the Prime Minister's Office has apologized for not informing him about a visit to the province this week.
Kitchener
-
Man and woman charged with murder in OPP constable's death appear in court
Bail hearings for the man and woman facing murder charges in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable have been adjourned to next month.
-
Two adults, three children transported to hospital after Norfolk County crash
A single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County has sent five people to hospital, including a four-year-old who police say is suffering from serious life-threatening injuries.
-
Logs scattered after tractor-trailer overturns in Wellington County
A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a load of logs has closed an intersection in Wellington County just southwest of Arthur.
London
-
SUV rolls after puppy gets loose inside vehicle
A puppy was uninjured after the vehicle it was in rolled in Huron County. Around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 15, OPP were called to a crash outside Wingham involving an SUV.
-
Inflation down, food continues as high cost
The December Consumer Price Index released Tuesday shows more progress than expected, but economists are still concerned about some sectors in the economy that are making families lives more expensive.
-
Money for affordable housing in Oxford County budget
Ratepayers in Oxford County will be shelling out more this year. County council has approved a $308 million budget for 2023, which comes with 6.3 per cent tax increase. Included in the budget is an investment for affordable housing, which is good news for Woodstock resident Mike Bingham, who's been looking for a place to live for the last three months.
Barrie
-
Crown rests case in 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Babineau in Barrie
On Tuesday, a forensic scientist testified about examining DNA collected from a Mazda used by the accused and two others on the morning of Ryan Babineau's death in November 2019 in his Barrie apartment.
-
Wasaga Beach's Beach Drive reopens after 4 year closure
Beach Drive is now open to the public in Wasaga Beach after the popular road was closed for several years.
-
Freezing rain makes for a messy morning on the roads
Freezing rain and treacherous driving conditions meant for a slippery drive to work for most commuters Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing Sudbury snowmobiler recovered from lake
An underwater search and recovery unit has recovered the body of a missing snowmobiler in Estaire, south of Sudbury, on Tuesday.
-
Sudbury heart surgeon loses bid to have hospital privileges restored
A prominent heart surgeon in Sudbury who brought a less invasive operating method to the north has lost his latest court battle to have his hospital privileges restored at Health Sciences North.
-
Police confirm human remains belong to missing Kirkland Lake woman
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that human remains found Oct. 29, 2022, belong to Ashley Lafrance.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada baggage mixup leaves elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. without gear on eve of qualifying race
A team of young elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. says their equipment still hasn’t arrived more than four days after their flight to a major event in B.C., with the clock ticking before they have to race.
-
Ukrainian refugee sees hockey dream come true as he skates with Ottawa 67's
A lifetime dream came true for a Ukrainian refugee in Ottawa as he laced up to skate with a local hockey team.
-
When will the Rideau Canal Skateway open this year?
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway has yet to open this year, and it's not clear when skaters will be welcomed to the world's largest skating rink.
Toronto
-
This Ontario city could soon ban tobogganing in all but 2 parks
Tobogganing could soon be banned at all but two parks in Oshawa, a move that one city councillor says would be an “overreaction” to a fatal incident on a hill in the nation’s capital two years ago.
-
Ravi Srinivasan, senior TIFF programmer and 'champion for filmmakers', dies suddenly at 37
Ravi Srinivasan, senior manager of festival programming for the Toronto International Film Festival, has died suddenly at age 37.
-
3 different airlines turn relaxing Mexico vacation into 36-hour nightmare for Ontario family
It took 36 hours, three airlines and one layover to bring a Canadian woman and her family home from their relaxing vacation in Mexico.
Montreal
-
Mediator to step in Montreal hospital after nurses threaten to mass quit
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is appointing an outside mediator to resolve the nursing crisis unfolding at the emergency room of a Montreal hospital. About 100 nurses at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal are threatening to quit.
-
New York woman kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in 2020 testifies about ordeal
A woman from Upstate New York who was kidnapped and held in a Quebec cottage for two days says she still lives with the consequences of the September 2020 event.
-
Coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal man's jail death
Quebec’s chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of a 21-year-old man last month after he was seriously injured at Montreal's Bordeaux jail. Nicous D'Andre Spring was unlawfully held at the detention centre when guards fitted his head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice following an altercation on Dec. 24. He was pronounced dead in hospital the following day.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia premier to meet with health leaders over province's stressed system
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Health Minister Michelle Thompson are to meet later today with leaders in the province's health-care sector.
-
Court hears that alleged jail assault ringleader had strong influence on N.S. inmates
A man accused of leading a brutal Halifax jail assault in 2019 had allegedly boasted that he could set off a jailhouse riot with a single phone call, a court heard Tuesday.
-
Swords, grenades among weapons seized from Cole Harbour home after accidental 911 call
Police say a man has been charged and several weapons have been seized after a dispute at a home in Cole Harbour, N.S., Monday night.
Winnipeg
-
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
-
Major Crimes Unit investigating fire at Transcona apartment
The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating a Transcona apartment fire in which one person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.
-
'It's going to cost you more': The impact of 'shelflation' on your groceries
With the price of food continuing to be high due to inflation, experts are concerned that it is creating a state of 'shelflation.'
Calgary
-
Eligible Albertans can apply for $600 affordability payments starting Jan. 18
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
-
No injuries in explosion, fire at southeast Calgary distillery
Firefighters were called to a distillery in southeast Calgary on Tuesday after reports of an explosion and fire on the roof of the building.
-
'This isn't sustainable': Calgary Food Bank seeing high demand for emergency food support
The clientele has changed as inflation rises.
Edmonton
-
Former educational assistant facing sexual assault, luring charges in northern Alberta
A 21-year-old woman who recently worked at a school in Hythe, Alta., has been charged with several sex offences and police believe there may be more victims yet to come forward.
-
Man arrested by anti-terrorism unit west of Edmonton sentenced to 6 years
An Alberta man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a number of charges stemming from a series of social media posts.
-
Ottawa dedicates $9.7M to hydrogen technology development in Alberta
The latest cash injection into Alberta's budding hydrogen sector is nearly $10 million from Ottawa. Government officials say the $9.7 million will be used to improve access to hydrogen technology, develop and test that technology, attract investment and develop training.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
-
B.C. announces $90M fund for rural economic innovation
The B.C. government will spend up to $90 million over the next three years on industrial and manufacturing projects it says will bring "clean and inclusive growth" to rural regions of the province.
-
Pedestrian struck on Highway 1 in Abbotsford; eastbound lanes closed
Emergency crews are responding after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 1 through Abbotsford, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon.