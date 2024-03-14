WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Prime Minister to visit Windsor Thursday

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tours the Stellantis Windsor Assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., Tuesday, January 17, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tours the Stellantis Windsor Assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., Tuesday, January 17, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne)
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Windsor Thursday.

    According to his official itinerary he will meet with union workers just after 11 a.m., followed by a "short" media availability at 12:30 and a visit with  local seniors at 3:30 p.m.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

