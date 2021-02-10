WINDSOR, ONT. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is committing to helping out municipalities like Windsor struggling with huge deficits caused by the pandemic.

The Prime Minister made the commitment during the annual Big City Mayor’s meeting Wednesday morning.

“It was great to have the prime minister come to meet with the big city mayors, something he does in person usually but in a virtual format, he was there,” Windsor Mayor Dilkens said. “A great conversation, talking about some of the issues that were a priority for all municipalities, including making sure that the funding is going to be there to offset some of the municipal deficits in 2021 and we have his commitment that it will be there.”

Some of Canada’s bigger cities are dealing with more budget pressures from reduced revenues and added PPE and training costs.

As CTV reported, Windsor is predicting a $38 million shortfall for 2021.

Others, like Toronto — face a bigger challenge around $700 million in the hole.

The City of Windsor drafted its budget without including that big deficit to avoid asking taxpayers to take the hit and hopeful upper levels of government would help.